Bank of New Hampshire Takes $44,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $72.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.59.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.