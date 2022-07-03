Bank of New Hampshire Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 743,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,712,000 after purchasing an additional 205,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

