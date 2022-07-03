Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after buying an additional 290,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after buying an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $144.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

