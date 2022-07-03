Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Travel + Leisure worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 768.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

TNL opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

