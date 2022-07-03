Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.66 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of Semtech worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,971 shares of company stock valued at $959,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

