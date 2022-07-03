Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of Selective Insurance Group worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,769 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $87.46 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

