Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 40,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.