ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of ONE Gas worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $971.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.