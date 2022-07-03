Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Incyte worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 770,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Incyte by 838.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 365,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,394,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

