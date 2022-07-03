Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 714 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

