Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 23,107 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Tempur Sealy International worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Tempur Sealy International Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.