Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,216 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of TEGNA worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,712,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,134 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,140.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 628,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 684,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 545,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TGNA opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.