Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Abiomed worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $98,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Abiomed by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 173,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,296,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Abiomed by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 113,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.00.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $254.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

