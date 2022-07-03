The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,240 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.35% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GT stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.
GT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
