Bank of New Hampshire Takes $68,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.