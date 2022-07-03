Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Avis Budget Group worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.32. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.