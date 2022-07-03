Bank of New Hampshire Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
