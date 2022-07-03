Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 660 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $15,031,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

