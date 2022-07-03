National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of National Instruments worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in National Instruments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 8.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,447.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

