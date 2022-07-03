MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of MasTec worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $231,287,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MasTec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,153,000 after acquiring an additional 207,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

