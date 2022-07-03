Bank of New Hampshire Invests $72,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 53.8% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.70. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

