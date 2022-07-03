Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 291 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $620,798,000 after purchasing an additional 329,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.75 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.