Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,667 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.37% of Adient worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $5,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

