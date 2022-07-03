Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

