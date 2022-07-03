Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 42,501 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of IAA worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

