Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.96 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

