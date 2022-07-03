Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,425 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,296 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.36% of F.N.B. worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.62.

FNB opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Profile (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.