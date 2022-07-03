Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,197 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.39% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,019,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.