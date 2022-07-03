Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, July 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $751.51 million, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $24,828,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,770,000 after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 59,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.