Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 18,423 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of SEI Investments worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,678,000 after buying an additional 222,142 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.