Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of EMCOR Group worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 710.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

