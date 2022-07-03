Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $39.71 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APOG. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

