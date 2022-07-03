Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 456 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of Bank OZK worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,003,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

