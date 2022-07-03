Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $15.94 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 399,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $658,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

NYSE:DINO opened at $45.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.