Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

