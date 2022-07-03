Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

ADBE stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.66 and its 200 day moving average is $453.45. Adobe has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.8% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 35.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

