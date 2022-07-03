Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Texas Roadhouse worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.45.

TXRH opened at $75.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

