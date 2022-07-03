The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of Chemours worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Chemours in the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $31.47 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

