Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,359 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $16,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.3% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

