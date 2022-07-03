Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 47,609 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of Concentrix worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,619.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.44. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.