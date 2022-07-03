Objective Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Objective Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,270.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,568.66. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

