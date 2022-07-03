Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of ITT worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ITT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ITT by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

