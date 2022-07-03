Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 509,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,007,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 142,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 642,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

