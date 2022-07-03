Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $16,972,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of PBR opened at $11.76 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

