Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,153,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

