Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.2% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,270.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,568.66. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $27,991,403. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

