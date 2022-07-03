Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Shares of JKHY opened at $184.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.