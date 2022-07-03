Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last three months. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.