Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

