Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($167.46) to £130 ($159.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($171.76) to £114 ($139.86) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($233.10) to £145 ($177.89) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,480.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $109.86 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

